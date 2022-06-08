Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'America's Got Talent's' Golden Buzzer Madison Taylor Baez Began Singing To Her Dad In The Hospital

CLIP06/08/22

"America's Got Talent" breakout Madison Taylor Baez is reflecting on the unexpected audition that landed her judge Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer. The 11-year-old singing phenom tells Access Hollywood how she reacted to Howie's big move and the advice she got from Simon Cowell. And, Madison explains the emotional journey of having her dad with her for her huge onstage moment, and how she's been singing for him throughout his nine-year cancer journey.

NRS0 E0 5 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: America's Got Talent, agt, agt golden buzzer, agt madison, Madison Taylor Baez, nbc, TV
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.