"America's Got Talent" breakout Madison Taylor Baez is reflecting on the unexpected audition that landed her judge Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer. The 11-year-old singing phenom tells Access Hollywood how she reacted to Howie's big move and the advice she got from Simon Cowell. And, Madison explains the emotional journey of having her dad with her for her huge onstage moment, and how she's been singing for him throughout his nine-year cancer journey.

NR S0 E0 5 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight