Cristina Rae's powerful audition for "America's Got Talent" inspired judge Heidi Klum to hit her golden buzzer, sending the soulful singer straight to the live shows. "I was shaking, and after she pushed it, I just went down to the ground, and that's all I remember," Cristina recalled to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. She also opened up about the importance of having her son in the wings during her special moment. "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

