“America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm has been hospitalized. The 44-year-old season five winner has been hospitalized and is unconscious amid a mystery illness, his wife Lucie revealed in a video on his Instagram on Tuesday. She also said she thought he had suffered a stroke, but that didn’t end up being the case. Lucie also shared that they currently don’t know what is wrong with her husband, but the doctors at the hospitals are working to figure it out.

