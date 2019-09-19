'America's Got Talent' Winner Kodi Lee Reveals What He's Going To Buy With $1 Million Prize

Also available on the NBC app

Kodi Lee is the feeling awesome after winning "America's Got Talent" Season 14! The blind and autistic singing phenom was overwhelmed with excitement while chatting with Access Hollywood following the big announcement. "I feel so good!" Kodi gushed. "I'm unbelievable!" His mom Tina added, "I'm still shocked. He's changing the world. This is opening doors for all of the kids." Plus, the 22-year-old champ revealed what he's going to buy with his $1 million prize!

