'America's Funniest Home Videos' Pays Tribute To Former Host Bob Saget: 'The World Lost A Legend'

"America's Funniest Home Videos" is paying tribute to its former host, Bob Saget. The popular television show's current host Alfonso Ribeiro shared an intimate message on Sunday during the show's broadcast, calling Bob a member of the "family." Bob, who passed away unexpectedly in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on January 9th, hosted the series for the first eight seasons. The show honored his memory with a look back at his legacy.

Tags: America's Funniest Home Videos, afv, Bob Saget, Alfonso Ribeiro, tribute
