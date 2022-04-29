"American Idol" Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has been arrested for allegedly bugging his ex-girlfriend's dorm room. A Louisiana State University spokesperson told Access Hollywood the singer faces a felony charge of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. "Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," Hardy wrote in part on Instagram on Thursday.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight