Also available on the nbc app

Chayce Beckham was crowned this season's "American Idol." After winning big, the country singer got candid with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about his heart-wrenching story of triumph. The singer, who has been open about his past struggles with alcohol, admitted that he owed his "Idol" win to his family, sharing, "I did it for my mom, I did it for my dad, my stepdad, my sisters and everybody ... because I put them through hell. I will tell you what, I put them through hell and back and they picked up all the pieces whenever stuff got bad." Plus, Chayce admitted that it broke his heart just a bit beating out his good pal and fellow contestant Willie Spence.

Appearing: