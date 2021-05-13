Also available on the nbc app

“American Idol” finalist Caleb Kennedy is leaving the singing competition show after a controversial video of him surfaced online. The short video shows the former “Idol” contestant sitting next to someone wearing a Ku Kux Klan-like hood and has the word “bow” written on screen. On Wednesday, Caleb took to his Instagram to address the video and announce he was stepping down from “American Idol.” Caleb was one of the Top 5 contestants on the show as they head toward the finale.

