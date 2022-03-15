Main Content

'American Idol' Contestant With Autism Brings Judges To Tears

CLIP03/15/22
"American Idol" brought the waterworks on Sunday, as contestant Sam Finelli, brought the judges to tears with his audition and story about how his autism doesn't define him. "I don't connect with people very well. It's just a small part of who I am, it's not all of who I am. It was lonely growing up, but music was my best friend," Sam said. Despite only ever doing "a bit of karaoke around town," the 28-year-old from Georgia wowed judges with his performance of "Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves' song.

