"American Idol" contestant Benjamin Glaze spoke out on Wednesday after receiving a surprise first kiss from Katy Perry during his audition on Sunday's season premiere of ABC's reboot. "I was a tad bit uncomfortable," the 19-year-old aspiring musician told The New York Times of the unexpected smooch. "I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special." Watch for more details.

