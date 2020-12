Also available on the nbc app

Nikki McKibbin has passed away at the age of 42, according to multiple reports. McKibbin died due to a brain aneurysm, per Redeye Radio host Gary McNamara who revealed on Twitter over the weekend that she was on life support. The singer was best known for finishing in third place on “American Idol” Season 1, when Kelly Clarkson won back in 2002.

Appearing: