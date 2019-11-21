Also available on the NBC app

Former "American Idol" contestant Antonella Barba was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to 10 drug charges back in July, per multiple reports. The sentencing comes after the 32-year-old singer, who made it to the top 16 on the sixth season of on the hit show back in 2007, blamed "Idol" for her actions. Look back at Access Hollywood's interview with the singer after she was voted off the show.

