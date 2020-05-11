Also available on the nbc app

America Ferrera is now a mom of two! The actress took to Instagram on Mother's Day to announce the arrival of her newborn baby girl. She and husband Ryan Piers Williams are also parents to 1-year-old son Sebastian. "Lucia Marisol Williams arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," America posted. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family." The "Superstore" star also revealed that even though quarantine canceled her baby shower, they collected essential supplies in lieu of gifts to donate to the Yes We Can World Foundation supporting migrant families and children in the United States and Mexico.

