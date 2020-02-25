Also available on the nbc app

Motherhood is a motivating force for America Ferrera! The "Gentefied" executive producer, who is expecting a second child with Ryan Piers Williams, told All Access co-host Mario Lopez that she's "excited" for baby No. 2, and that having a family has cemented her priorities. "In a way, having children, and especially children who I hope identify with their cultural roots: it all feels so much more important. I feel like being a mother has energized me and has focused me," she said. America also discussed representing multiple generations of Latinx characters in her new Netflix comedy, which is available to stream now.

