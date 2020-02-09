Also available on the NBC app

America Ferrera may be a huge star, but she hasn’t forgotten her roots! The actress chatted with Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, where she shared that her outfit had a special significance. Not only was America’s headpiece a nod to her character in “How To Train Your Dragon,” but the actress told Kit and Mario that it was inspired by the indigenous warrior headbands worn in Honduras. “I bring my ancestors with me to the Oscars tonight,” she said.

Appearing: