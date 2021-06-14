Main Content

Amelia Hamlin Tears Up Over Blinged-Out 20th Birthday Gift From Boyfriend Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin is having a very happy birthday this year! The model turned 20 on June 12 and celebrated the end of her teenage years with an epic bash in Miami, enjoying a lavish dinner at Papi Steak, where boyfriend Scott Disick nearly left her in tears with a blinged-out gift he draped around her neck. The party definitely didn’t stop there! Amelia went on to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the all-out festivities at LIV nightclub, where she danced the night away with the entire venue!

