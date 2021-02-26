Also available on the nbc app

Amelia Hamlin is speaking out. The model responded to accusations of blackfishing after she posted a trio of Instagram photos in which her skin appeared noticeably darker than usual. Amelia completed the look with a long, braided high ponytail and hoop earrings, causing some followers to question her intentions. Blackfishing refers to a non-person of color appropriating Black culture and aesthetic, sometimes by darkening their skin tone, to appear Black or mixed race when they aren't. The tactic has become increasingly prevalent among influencers but Amelia insisted that she's not part of the problem, issuing a statement on her Instagram story that she meant "no malice or intent" and is thankful for being educated on the topic. "I recently went on vacation to the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily. There is no self tanner involved, or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color," she wrote in part.

