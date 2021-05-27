Main Content

Amelia Hamlin Gushes ‘I Love You’ To Scott Disick In Birthday Tribute After Gifting Him A Motorcycle!

Amelia Hamlin celebrated boyfriend Scott Disick’s 38th birthday. The 19-year-old shared a series of sweet snaps of the couple on Wednesday, “Happy birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you, the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I'm so lucky. I'm so blessed to have met you. I love you,” she gushed. The model also gifted the reality star with a Harley Davidson at his birthday bash on Monday. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner attended Scott’s party.

