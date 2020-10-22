Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Amber Rose Claims Ex Kanye West Has 'Bullied' Her For 10 Years: 'That's What Narcissists Do'

CLIP10/22/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West does not have Amber Rose's vote. During an interview with No Jumper, the 37-year-old entrepreneur blasted the "Yeezus" rapper for slut-shaming as she addressed their former romance, which ended over a decade ago. "He has picked on me for 10 years," she said. "He has bullied me for 10 years… But I just move on. I'm happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids. He just called me a prostitute at his [presidential campaign] rally. He called me a prostitute — 10 years later... Just leave me alone."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Kanye West, Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, Wiz Khalifa, Alexander Edwards, Donald Trump, No Jumper, Celebrity news
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Pregnant Mandy Moore Reveals How She'll Cover Her Baby Bump On 'This Is Us'
CLIP 11/13/20
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis End 7-Year Engagement After Nearly A Decade Together
CLIP 11/13/20
Inside Princess Diana & Prince Charles' Whirlwind Courtship & Ill-Fated Marriage
CLIP 11/13/20
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Once Dated Talk Show Host Montel Williams
CLIP 11/13/20
Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Gives Update On Her Recovery From Surgery: 'She's Doing Well'
CLIP 11/13/20
French Montana Flexes 6-Pack After Incredible Body Transformation (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/13/20
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Admits That It ‘Feels Like The Last Season’
CLIP 11/13/20
Ryan Reynolds Calls Wife Blake Lively & Daughters Superheroes: 'The Most Capable People' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/13/20
Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Reflect On Surprise 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion
CLIP 11/13/20
YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Gives Birth 10 Months After Son Crew Died
CLIP 11/13/20
Brie Larson Recalls Low Point In Audition Rejections: 'I Was Shaken To My Core'
CLIP 11/12/20
Whitney Cummings Jokingly Doubles Down On Jamie Spears Challenge
CLIP 11/12/20
Prince Harry & Jill Biden Are Such Good Friends Joe Biden Once Joked He Was 'A Little Worried'
CLIP 11/12/20
Nikki Bella Admits She Got Mad At Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev After Giving Birth
CLIP 11/12/20
Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Won't Provide Spousal Support Due To 'Iron-Clad' Prenup (Report)
CLIP 11/12/20
Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Gotham Award Nomination For Best Actor In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
CLIP 11/12/20
Lamar Odom & Fiancée Sabrina Parr Celebrate Engagement Anniversary 1 Week After Split Announcement
CLIP 11/12/20
The Weeknd Is ‘Humbled, Honored And Ecstatic’ To Be 2021 Super Bowl LV Halftime Performer
CLIP 11/12/20
Demi Moore Gets Birthday Wishes From Bruce Willis' Wife: 'We Adore You!'
CLIP 11/12/20
Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Shares Wedding Photo & Thanks Fans For Support
CLIP 11/12/20
Carly Pearce Reveals 2020 Has Taught Her To ‘Know I’m Gonna Be Ok’
CLIP 11/12/20
Maren Morris Reveals She’s Been ‘Working Really Hard’ On Her Post-Baby Body
CLIP 11/12/20
CMAs 2020: Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert & More Top Moments!
CLIP 11/12/20
Justin Bieber Makes CMA Awards Debut To Sing '10,000 Hours' With Dan + Shay
CLIP 11/11/20
Pregnant Gabby Barrett Slays CMAs Performance Alongside Husband Cade Foehner & Charlie Puth
CLIP 11/11/20
Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Makes Rare Comment About His Relationship With Ariana Grande
CLIP 11/11/20
Reba McEntire Warns Boyfriend Rex Linn To Stay Away From Carrie Underwood: 'That's Reba Rules!'
CLIP 11/11/20
Kacey Musgraves' Daring Country Queen Style
CLIP 11/11/20
Nikki Bella Reveals John Cena Reached Out To Her & Brie Bella After They Gave Birth
CLIP 11/11/20
Hoda Kotb Weighs In On Courthouse Wedding To Fiancé Joel Schiffman
CLIP 11/11/20
Candace Cameron Bure Is Christmas-Ready In New Holiday Video!
CLIP 11/11/20
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off Chiseled Abs & Pecs In Shirtless Workout Video
CLIP 11/11/20
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Celebrate Reaching Pregnancy Halfway Point
CLIP 11/11/20
Jenna Bush Hager Reflects On Showing Sasha & Malia Obama Around The White House
CLIP 11/11/20
Joanna Gaines Recalls Battling Insecurity As A Little Girl
CLIP 11/11/20
Rob Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Dream’s 4th Birthday: ‘Daddy Loves You.’
CLIP 11/11/20
Ashley I. & Jared Haibon Think Tayshia Adams May End Up With Brendan | Bachelor Tea Party
CLIP 11/11/20
Caelynn Miller-Keyes Says Her Brother Is Missing: 'We Need Help' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 11/11/20
Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Dream Job If She Wasn't Already Famous
CLIP 11/11/20
‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Ready For Kids With Dale Moss | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 11/11/20
'Saved By The Bell' Returns: Meet The New Faces Of Bayside High
CLIP 11/10/20
The Mysterious Death Of Rebekah Gould
CLIP 11/10/20
Reba McEntire Tells Sweet Story Behind Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn's Pet Names
CLIP 11/10/20
Miranda Lambert Gets Romantic Birthday Note From Husband Brendan McLoughlin: 'My Amazing Wife'
CLIP 11/10/20
John Legend Shares How He & Chrissy Teigen Stay Strong 'Even Through The Darkest Of Times'
CLIP 11/10/20
Keith Urban Shares The Powerful Meaning Behind His Emotional Hit 'Say Something'
CLIP 11/10/20
Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Say They're Up For 'One More Run' In The WWE Ring
CLIP 11/10/20
Luke Combs Reveals Best Part About Marriage With Wife Nicole Hocking
CLIP 11/10/20
Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Jokes About Stepping Into The Spotlight: 'It Is Not My Vibe'
CLIP 11/10/20
Luke Combs Reveals Best Part About Marriage With Wife Nicole Hocking
CLIP 11/10/20
Kelly Clarkson Talks 'Passing The Torch' After 'American Idol' Win In 2003 Interview
CLIP 11/10/20
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Rocks Beyonce's New Ivy Park Collection: 'We Love The Ensembles!'
CLIP 11/10/20
'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Is Seen Kissing & Crying New Dramatic Promo | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 11/10/20
'The Voice' Coaches Hilariously React To Usher Being Season 19's Mega Mentor (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/10/20
Shemar Moore Reveals Alicia Keys Once Rejected Him For A Date: 'I Tried To Shoot My Shot'
CLIP 11/10/20
Jason Momoa Admits His Family Was 'Starving' After 'Game Of Thrones' Role: 'I Couldn't Get Work'
CLIP 11/10/20
‘Welcome To Plathville:’ Ethan and Olivia Reveal ‘Divorce Was Definitely On The Table’ (Exclusive)
CLIP 11/10/20
Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Experiencing 'Debilitating' Depression & Anxiety
CLIP 11/10/20
Dolly Parton Wants To Pose For Playboy For 75th Birthday: 'I Think I Can Pull It Off'
CLIP 11/10/20
Kim Kardashian's Ex-BFF Larsa Pippen Says She Dated Tristan Thompson Before Khloe Kardashian
CLIP 11/10/20
Carrie Ann Inaba Says Artem Chigvintsev & Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Stepped Up' After Her Tough 'DWTS' Judging
CLIP 11/10/20
Teresa Giudice Is 'Excited to Reveal My New Boyfriend' After Divorce From Joe Giudice
CLIP 11/10/20
Pregnant Bindi Irwin Raves Over Cozy Maternity Jeans: 'I Don't Think I'll Ever Be Able To Go Back'
CLIP 11/09/20
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Honors Late Baby Brother Jack After Family Receives His Ashes
CLIP 11/09/20
'Grey's Anatomy': The Most Dramatic Behind-The-Scenes Moments
CLIP 11/09/20
Gillian Anderson Says It Was 'Pretty Crazy' Seeing Emma Corrin As Princess Diana For The First Time
CLIP 11/09/20
Drake's Son Adonis, 3, Shows Off Yoga Skills With Mom Sophie Brussaux
CLIP 11/09/20
Jenna Bush Hager Reflects On Grandfather George H.W. Bush's Oval Office Letter To Bill Clinton
CLIP 11/09/20
Lindsey Vonn Admits Pressure To Lose Weight Derailed Skiing Career: 'That Cost Me World Cup Wins'
CLIP 11/09/20
Nick & Vanessa Lachey Gush Over Each Other With Swoon-Worthy Birthday Posts
CLIP 11/09/20
Gigi Hadid Snaps Precious Selfie With Newborn Daughter: 'She Burps Sunshine'
CLIP 11/09/20
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates 'Hair Love' Audio Book
CLIP 11/09/20
Lindsay Arnold Details Experience Of Welcoming Baby Girl Sage Via C-Section
CLIP 11/09/20
Tayshia Adams Was Hesitant About Joining 'Bachelorette' With Clare Crawley's Men: 'I Might Not Be Their Type'
CLIP 11/09/20
Joe Biden's German Shepherd Major To Be First Rescue Pup In The White House
CLIP 11/09/20
Nick Jonas Is 'Thrilled' For New Dad Joe Jonas: 'It's A Wonderful Thing To See The Family Grow'
CLIP 11/09/20
Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry & More Spoke With Dr. Fauci In Star-Studded Covid-19 Call
CLIP 11/09/20
Alex Trebek Was ‘Sharp And Perfect As Ever’ Filming Last Episode Of ‘Jeopardy,’ Executive Producer Says
CLIP 11/09/20
Access Hollywood Launches ‘The Vault’ Podcast
CLIP 11/08/20
Prince Harry’s Request For Wreath To Be Laid At Remembrance Day Denied By Palace (Reports)
CLIP 11/08/20
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Dead At 80 After Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer
CLIP 11/08/20
'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Confesses First Season Is 'Volatile'
CLIP 11/08/20
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Give First Speeches After Winning Election & Celebrities React
CLIP 11/07/20
Kamala Harris’ Historic VP Win Is Celebrated By Celebrities
CLIP 11/07/20
Lady Gaga, Cher, & More Celebrities React To Joe Biden Becoming President-Elect
CLIP 11/07/20
'The Astronauts' Stars Prepare For Take-Off With Out Of This World TV Series
CLIP 11/07/20
Ricky Martin Says It's 'Fun' To Play A 'Vicious' Villain In 'Jingle Jangle'
CLIP 11/07/20
Emma Stone Jokes Her Teen Love Life Was 'Not Like The Movies'
CLIP 11/07/20
Kevin Costner & Diane Lane Gush Over Teaming Up Again In 'Let Him Go'
CLIP 11/07/20
Chrishell Stause Insists She & Gleb Savchenko Are 'Nothing More' Than Friends Amid His Split From Wife
CLIP 11/07/20
Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Expertly Avoided A Wardrobe Malfunction At Miss World 2000
CLIP 11/06/20
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Joke About His Past Cheating Scandal
CLIP 11/06/20
Nicki Minaj Raising Newborn Son Without Nanny: It's A 'Difficult Decision'
CLIP 11/06/20
Katya Teases ‘Completely Unhinged’ New Music Video With Trixie Mattel
CLIP 11/06/20
Johnny Depp Exits 'Fantastic Beasts' After Losing Libel Case, Vows To Appeal Decision
CLIP 11/06/20
Chris Hemsworth Told His Trainer He’d Be Fired If He Went On ‘The Bachelor’
CLIP 11/06/20
CRAVITY Reveals Inspiration Behind Their ‘Ohh Ahh’ Video (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/06/20
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Admits 'None Of The Mormons On The Show Follow The Rules' Of The Church
CLIP 11/06/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.