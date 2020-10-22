Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West does not have Amber Rose's vote. During an interview with No Jumper, the 37-year-old entrepreneur blasted the "Yeezus" rapper for slut-shaming as she addressed their former romance, which ended over a decade ago. "He has picked on me for 10 years," she said. "He has bullied me for 10 years… But I just move on. I'm happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids. He just called me a prostitute at his [presidential campaign] rally. He called me a prostitute — 10 years later... Just leave me alone."

