Amber Riley is using her voice to demand justice. The "Glee" alum joined thousands at a protest in Los Angeles at Mayor Eric Garcetti's house where she grabbed a megaphone to bring the crowd together with a powerful rendition of Beyoncé's song "Freedom." She captioned the video, "What an honor. #BlackLivesMatter #DefundThePolice #ProsecuteKillerCops." Amber's performance came amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism sparked by George Floyd's death in police custody.

