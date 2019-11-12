Amber Portwood's 11-Year-Old Daughter Leah Is Totally Grown-Up!

Also available on the NBC app

Time really does fly by! Amber Portwood's daughter just turned the big 1-1 and she totally looks grown-up! The "Teen Mom" star took to Instagram to not only prove that Leah is no longer a little girl with a sweet snap, but to also celebrate her special day with a touching message. "What I love most of all is when you tell me, 'I love you, Mommy,' and I say, 'I love you too, beautiful,'" she wrote. "You are everything and more," she added.

Appearing: