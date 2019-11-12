Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Amber Portwood's 11-Year-Old Daughter Leah Is Totally Grown-Up!

CLIP11/12/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Time really does fly by! Amber Portwood's daughter just turned the big 1-1 and she totally looks grown-up! The "Teen Mom" star took to Instagram to not only prove that Leah is no longer a little girl with a sweet snap, but to also celebrate her special day with a touching message. "What I love most of all is when you tell me, 'I love you, Mommy,' and I say, 'I love you too, beautiful,'" she wrote. "You are everything and more," she added.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, amber portwood, Access hollywood, Access, teen moom, Reality TV, TV shows, babies, parenting, celeb parenting, lifestyle
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (97)

Kirk Douglas Dies At 103: Hollywood Icon And Father Of Michael Douglas Passes Away
CLIP 02/05/20
Kevin Hart Calls Near-Fatal Car Crash A 'Resurrection': 'The Other Version Of Myself Died'
CLIP 02/05/20
Peter Weber Didn't Sweat 'Bachelor' Drama: 'I Knew Exactly What I Was Doing With My Frontrunners'
CLIP 02/05/20
Brie Bella Confesses To Sister Nikki That She Wants A 'Better Marriage'
CLIP 02/05/20
Lola Consuelos Models '90s-Inspired Outfit In Cute Bathroom Selfie: 'She's Back'
CLIP 02/05/20
Janel Parrish Still Loves 'Pretty Little Liars': 'That Was Such A Big Part Of My Life'
CLIP 02/05/20
Princess Beatrice Sets Wedding Date And Reception Venue (Report)
CLIP 02/05/20
Dove Cameron Gushes About 'Amazing' BF Thomas Doherty: He's 'The Most Generous Partner'
CLIP 02/05/20
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor And Jordan Fisher React To Wild 'He-Man' Snap Of Noah
CLIP 02/05/20
Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Princess Alexandra Of Hanover Called 'Fashion's New Favorite Royal'
CLIP 02/05/20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You So Much'
CLIP 02/05/20
Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Honors Kobe Bryant With New Tattoo
CLIP 02/05/20
Peter Weber 'Sets The Record Straight' On Victoria F. Controversy: 'In No Way I Would Ever Support That'
CLIP 02/05/20
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Raising Daughter Stormi With Ex Travis Scott: 'We're Like Best Friends'
CLIP 02/05/20
Demi Moore And Daughter Rumer Willis Step Out To Honor Demi's Iconic Naked Vanity Fair Cover
CLIP 02/05/20
Shawn Johnson Defends 3-Month-Old Daughter's 'First Flip': 'She Was Perfectly Safe'
CLIP 02/05/20
Alex Rodriguez Breaks Down How Jennifer Lopez Spent Months Prepping For Super Bowl Halftime Show
CLIP 02/05/20
Jay-Z Explains Why He And Beyoncé Sat During The Super Bowl National Anthem
CLIP 02/05/20
Josh Brolin Fires Back At Someone Criticizing His Wife In Lingerie: ‘Go Take A Shower’
CLIP 02/05/20
KJ Apa Says It's 'Love At First Sight' As He Kisses Mystery Woman In New Photo
CLIP 02/05/20
'McMillions' Directors Explain How Scammers Stole $24M From McDonalds Monopoly Game
CLIP 02/04/20
Robert Pattinson Named World's Best-Looking Man According To Scientific Beauty Ratio
CLIP 02/04/20
Florence Pugh Shows Off Her Secret Talent: 'I Can Belly Dance With My Tongue!'
CLIP 02/04/20
How 'Biggest Loser's' Erica Lugo Lost 160 Pounds & Fought Cancer: 'I've Always Risen From The Ashes'
CLIP 02/04/20
Meghan Markle's Life In Los Angeles: Inside The Duchess' SoCal Childhood & Favorite Local Spots
CLIP 02/04/20
Prince William Proves He's Dad & Husband Goals When Fan Calls Princess Charlotte Their 'Favorite'
CLIP 02/04/20
Selena Gomez Launches Beauty Line: 'It's Going To Be A Lifestyle'
CLIP 02/04/20
'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Expecting Baby No. 4
CLIP 02/04/20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry As British Asian Trust Ambassador At London Gala
CLIP 02/04/20
Alex Rodriguez Makes Tik Tok Debut With 'Renegade' Challenge: 'I'll Try Not To Embarrass Myself'
CLIP 02/04/20
7 Bombshells Jessica Simpson Revealed About Her Exes, Addiction, Sexual Abuse And More In Tell-All Memoir
CLIP 02/04/20
Ashley Graham Reveals Newborn Son’s Name Origin And Birth Story As He Makes YouTube Debut
CLIP 02/04/20
Olivia Culpo Meets Lexi Altobelli After Her Parents And Sister Died In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
CLIP 02/04/20
Madonna Offers Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Her Lavish NYC Apartment
CLIP 02/04/20
Justin Timberlake Is All Smiles Supporting Jessica Biel At 'The Sinner’ After Party
CLIP 02/04/20
Shannen Doherty Tearfully Shares Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: 'I’m Petrified'
CLIP 02/04/20
Kate Middleton Affectionately Touches Prince William’s Arm During Royal Appearance
CLIP 02/04/20
Margot Robbie Styled Her Own Hair For Her First Oscars After-Party: 'It Was Too Expensive'
CLIP 02/04/20
Kobe Bryant's Classmate Remembers His Prom Night With Brandy: They Had 'Thousand-Watt Smiles'
CLIP 02/04/20
'Titanic's' Cora AKA Alex Owens-Sarno Remembers Leonardo DiCaprio As 'The Sweetest Guy Ever'
CLIP 02/03/20
Is Princess Beatrice Delaying Her Wedding Amid Dad Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal?
CLIP 02/03/20
John Stamos Recreates Romantic 'Ghost' Pottery Scene With Wife Caitlin On 2nd Wedding Anniversary
CLIP 02/03/20
Joaquin Phoenix Curtsies To Prince William In Chummy BAFTAs Moment We Can't Stop Watching
CLIP 02/03/20
Maren Morris Celebrates Baby Shower With Husband Ryan Hurd And Friends On Super Bowl Sunday
CLIP 02/03/20
Eva Mendes Has The Best Response To Someone Calling Her 'Old'
CLIP 02/03/20
Ashton Kutcher Will Always Love Ex Demi Moore's Daughters: I Helped 'Raise' Them
CLIP 02/03/20
G-Eazy And Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors And Here’s Why
CLIP 02/03/20
Nick And Vanessa Lachey Get Confused Over Hearing Jessica Simpson Story: 'I Don't Know Her Address'
CLIP 02/03/20
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes' Love Story With High School Sweetheart Brittany Matthews
CLIP 02/03/20
Bindi Irwin And Terri Irwin Pay Tribute To Steve Irwin On Anniversary Of His Proposal To Terri
CLIP 02/03/20
Bradley Cooper Reunites With Ex Irina Shayk At BAFTAs After Party
CLIP 02/03/20
Prince William Reacts To Rebel Wilson’s Uncomfortable Joke About Prince Harry At The BAFTAs
CLIP 02/03/20
Jamie Foxx Says Jennifer Lopez ‘Should Have Been Nominated’ For An Oscar For ‘Hustlers’
CLIP 02/03/20
Lady Gaga Shows PDA With New Man At The Super Bowl: Who Is Michael Polansky?
CLIP 02/03/20
Lady Gaga, ARod, Kevin Hart And More Gush Over Jennifer Lopez And Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
CLIP 02/03/20
'The Masked Singer' Unmasks The Robot To Reveal This Iconic Rapper
CLIP 02/03/20
Why Shakira's Longtime Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Wasn't At The Super Bowl
CLIP 02/03/20
Alex Rodriguez Smirks When Asked About A Summer Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
CLIP 02/03/20
Super Bowl LIV Commercials: Jason Momoa, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen In The Best Ads
CLIP 02/02/20
Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Pull Out All The Stops In Killer Super Bowl Halftime Show
CLIP 02/02/20
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson And Oprah Winfrey Become 'Running Mates' In Super Bowl Ad
CLIP 02/02/20
Prince William Laughs At Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry At BAFTAs
CLIP 02/02/20
Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Lack Of Diversity In Film Industry During Candid BAFTAs Speech
CLIP 02/02/20
BAFTAs 2020: Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger And More Dazzle On The Red Carpet
CLIP 02/02/20
Kate Middleton Re-Wears Stunning Alexander McQueen Gown To 2020 BAFTAs
CLIP 02/02/20
Kylie Jenner Throws Out Of This World Bash For Daughter Stormi's 2nd Birthday
CLIP 02/02/20
Post Malone Sends Prayers To Kobe Bryant’s Family In Rare Interview: 'It's A Sad Time For Everyone' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 02/01/20
Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal Gig Could Be A Netflix Reality Wedding Show
CLIP 02/01/20
Kobe Bryant And Gianna Honored With Courtside Tribute At First Lakers Game Since Their Deaths
CLIP 02/01/20
Jerry Springer Was Once Bombarded By Hundreds Of Fans Chanting 'Jerry' While At The Urinal
CLIP 02/01/20
Single Woman Speed Dates 3 Men On A Terrifying Roller Coaster
CLIP 02/01/20
Fran Drescher Reacts To Her Boldest '90s Fashion Moments
CLIP 02/01/20
Kevin Hart Breaks Out His Best Super Bowl Touchdown Dance
CLIP 02/01/20
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls Her Unexpected First Date With Freddie Prinze Jr. 20 Years Later
CLIP 01/31/20
Tyrese Reflects On Important Lessons From Kobe Bryant: I'm 'Inspired' By His Ambition
CLIP 01/31/20
John Cena Says The 'Fast & Furious' Family Is 'Very Much Like' The WWE: 'Anything Can Happen'
CLIP 01/31/20
Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist Spills The Superstar's Beauty Secrets
CLIP 01/31/20
Kevin Hart Says Kobe Bryant's Death Led To Chain Reaction: 'It's An Abundance Of Love'
CLIP 01/31/20
Jessica Biel Honors 'Timeless' Justin Timberlake In Romantic Birthday Tribute: 'We Love You So Much'
CLIP 01/31/20
Chris Harrison And Ben Higgins Expose Each Other's Pet Peeves, Deal-Breakers And More!
CLIP 01/31/20
12-Year-Old Food Critic Luca Two Times Takes Delicious Tour Of Universal Orlando Resort's Best Bites
CLIP 01/31/20
'F9' Trailer Introduces John Cena As Villain And Brings Character Back From Dead
CLIP 01/31/20
John Stamos Gave Darren Criss And Wife Mia A Dream Double-Date At Disneyland
CLIP 01/31/20
Amy Duggar Bares Post-Baby Belly In Inspiring Post: 'My Body Is Not Magazine Perfect, But This Is Me'
CLIP 01/31/20
'ZOMBIES 2' Stars Milo Manheim And Meg Donnelly Dish On The Anticipated Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 01/31/20
Jenny McCarthy Literally Falls Down Over Tom Brady's Cryptic Viral Photo
CLIP 01/31/20
Lil Nas X Details How He And BTS Formed Their Musical Bond: 'I Knew Who To Call'
CLIP 01/31/20
Pitbull Raves Over JLo & Shakira Headlining Super Bowl LIV: They 'Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me'
CLIP 01/31/20
Erin Andrews Tears Up Over Kobe Bryant Tragedy While Sharing Her Personal Connection To #GirlDad
CLIP 01/31/20
Is Rob Gronkowski Ready To Marry Girlfriend Camille Kostek? 'We've Been Doing Great!'
CLIP 01/31/20
Mom Who Looks Just Like Meghan Markle Has Royal Fans Duped
CLIP 01/31/20
Karamo Brown Reveals His Fiancé Has Been Hospitalized Twice Over Wedding Planning Stress
CLIP 01/31/20
Taylor Swift Admits She's 'Definitely' Not Ready To Have Kids With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
CLIP 01/31/20
'The Good Place' Cast Reveal What Props They Took From Set
CLIP 01/31/20
7 Of The Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Performances
CLIP 01/31/20
Kobe Bryant's Family Asks For Privacy: 'Inaccurate Reports Only Add Unnecessary Pain To A Grieving Family'
CLIP 01/31/20
Andy Cohen’s One Question For Meghan Markle If He Got The Interview Would Be…
CLIP 01/31/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.