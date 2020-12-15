Also available on the nbc app

Amber Heard is reflecting on the lessons of 2020. When asked what she learned while navigating this difficult year, the "Aquaman" actress said, "Adapt and survive, adapt and survive. … The better you are in making the changes internally, the better you have a chance of actually not just thriving, but surviving." Amber also discussed the relevance of her new miniseries, "The Stand," which is based on Stephen King's 1978 novel of the same name. "The Stand" premieres on CBS All Access on Dec. 17.

