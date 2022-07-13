Main Content

Amber Heard's Request For New Trial In Johnny Depp Case Gets Denied By Judge

A Virginia judge has denied Amber Heard's request for a new trial in Johnny Depp's defamation case against her. On Wednesday, Judge Penney Azcarate, tossed the "Aquaman" star's bid for a new trial in court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The 36-year-old's attorneys filed for a mistrial in the defamation case earlier this month alleging that a juror mix-up prevented her from receiving due process and has entitled her to a new trial. However, the judge shut down her legal teams claims. "The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury," the judge wrote.

