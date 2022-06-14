Main Content

Amber Heard Stands By Her Testimony That Johnny Depp Abused Her: 'To My Dying Day'

CLIP06/14/22

Amber Heard is standing by her testimony after a jury found her liable for defamation in the highly publicized case brought against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. "To my dying day [I] will stand by every word of my testimony," she told "TODAY's" Savannah Guthrie in a new interview on Tuesday. During the sit down, she revealed that the trial was humiliating to her and claimed she never lied about the abuse allegations she made. "You know, I made a lot of…a lot of mistakes. But I've always told the truth," she told Savannah.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, trial, today
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.