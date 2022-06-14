Amber Heard is standing by her testimony after a jury found her liable for defamation in the highly publicized case brought against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. "To my dying day [I] will stand by every word of my testimony," she told "TODAY's" Savannah Guthrie in a new interview on Tuesday. During the sit down, she revealed that the trial was humiliating to her and claimed she never lied about the abuse allegations she made. "You know, I made a lot of…a lot of mistakes. But I've always told the truth," she told Savannah.

