Amber Heard Shows Off Baby Daughter's Adorable Face In New Video

CLIP07/06/21
Amber Heard is giving us a better look at her baby girl! The 35-year-old actress shared an adorable video of her daughter, Oonagh, on Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, the “Aquaman” star is holding onto her baby as she tries a green juice. Oonagh looks precious wearing a beige onesie with rainbows on it as she looks around the room. “You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal #notajuicer,” Amber captioned the post. This is the first video Amber has shared of her daughter since she announced her birth last Thursday. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she wrote on Twitter.

