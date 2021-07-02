Main Content

Amber Heard Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl

Surprise! Amber Heard is a mom! The 35-year-old actress announced the birth of her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, on her social media accounts on Thursday. Amber revealed her baby girl was born on April 8. “I’m so excited to share this news with you,” Amber wrote on Twitter, captioning a precious photo of herself cradling little Oonagh. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.”

