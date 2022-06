Also available on the nbc app

A petition to remove Amber Heard from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has reached over 4.5 million signatures. The Change.org petitions says in part, "Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2." The petition has reached its signatures following the conclusion of the highly publicized defamation trial she was in with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

