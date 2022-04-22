Main Content

Amber Heard Once Admitted To Hitting Johnny Depp In Audio Recording Played In Courtroom

Audio recordings played during Johnny Depp's testimony earlier this week show that his ex-wife Amber Heard admitted to hitting him during a fight. The audio was played on Wednesday in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia. In the audio, Heard talks about their explosive alleged fight in Australia from March 2015, and admitted to starting the altercation between them. "You didn't get punched. I'm sorry I hit you like this but I did not punch you," Heard said in part in the audio recording. After some back and forth between the two, Depp later went on to tell Heard "because you start physical fights" to which she responded "I did start a physical fight." That altercation resulted in Depp's middle finger getting severed at the tip.

