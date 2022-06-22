Main Content

Amber Heard Has A Near-Perfect Face According To The Scientific Golden Ratio

CLIP06/22/22
Amber Heard has one of the phi-nest faces in the world, according to science! The 36-year-old actress apparently has a near-flawless face thanks to the Golden Ratio. The Golden Ratio refers to a formula of proportions first described by the ancient Greeks to identify the most mathematically perfect person's face. British cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva shared his rationale for declaring the "Aquaman" actress' face exactly 91.85% close to perfect by using digital facial-mapping technology.

