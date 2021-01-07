Also available on the nbc app

Johnny Depp has reportedly accused ex-wife Amber Heard of lying about giving her divorce settlement away to charity. After the exes' finalized their split, Heard pledged to keep none of the $7 million settlement and instead split it between two charities, the ACLU and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Depp's lawyers claim that Heard’s pledge was a “sham” and that documents obtained by subpoena from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are a “smoking gun.” A lawyer for Heard asserted that the actress intended to fulfill her pledge and had only been “delayed in that goal” because she’s “been forced to spend millions of dollars defending” herself amid Depp’s multiple lawsuits.

