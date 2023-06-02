Amber Heard is opening up about life abroad. The "Aquaman" actress broke her silence on residing in Spain. In a TikTok video that recently went viral, reporters asked her about her time in Madrid. She said in Spanish, "I love Spain so much." And when asked if she plans to stay in the country, she replied, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here." Heard also confirmed that she has film projects in the works, and when asked if she'd attend the Cannes Film Festival, she simply replied, "I move on. That's life."

