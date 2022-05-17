Also available on the nbc app

If you've been paying close attention to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial, you may have noticed the 58-year-old actor refuses to look at his ex-wife. Camille Vasquez, one of the "Edward Scissorhands" actor's attorneys, asked the 36-year-old actress while cross-examining her about the no eye contact situation. According to Depp's attorney's, he promised Heard years ago that she would never see his eyes again.

