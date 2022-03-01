Amanda Seyfried is sharing her biggest revelation after playing Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout." "If you build up all these things what actually has to be true anymore for people to believe?" she told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. "That is exactly what happened here. Because she believed they believed." The 36-year-old and her co-star Naveen Andrews also talked about shooting the series while Elizabeth's trail was going on. "The Dropout" will premiere on Hulu with the first three episodes on March 3, and additional episode roll out weekly until April 7.

