Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Amanda Seyfried's Biggest Revelation After Playing Elizabeth Holmes Was 'Fake It Till You Make It'

CLIP02/28/22

Amanda Seyfried is sharing her biggest revelation after playing Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout." "If you build up all these things what actually has to be true anymore for people to believe?" she told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. "That is exactly what happened here. Because she believed they believed." The 36-year-old and her co-star Naveen Andrews also talked about shooting the series while Elizabeth's trail was going on. "The Dropout" will premiere on Hulu with the first three episodes on March 3, and additional episode roll out weekly until April 7.

NRS2022 E0 8 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Amanda Seyfriend, Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout, Hulu, Theranos
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.