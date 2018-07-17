Amanda Seyfried: Why Reuniting With Ex Dominic Cooper For 'Mamma Mia 2' Was A Total Blast

Also available on the NBC app

No hard feelings here! Amanda Seyfried tells Access guest correspondent Tim Vincent at the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" premiere in London about reuniting with ex Dominic Cooper for the anticipated sequel now that she's married and a mother. Plus, what was it like to work with the rest of the star-studded cast 10 years after the smash first film? "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" hits theaters on July 20.

