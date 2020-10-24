Main Content

Amanda Seyfried Shares Rare Photos Of Newborn Son

Amanda Seyfried shared the sweetest photos of her newborn son on her Instagram. The mom of two, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski, gave fans a glimpse of their little family in rare new photos. The couple welcomed their baby boy in September and shared the happy news in a statement shared by the organization Inara, where the duo serves as board members.

