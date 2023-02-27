Main Content

Amanda Seyfried Reveals If She Would Do ‘Mean Girls’ The Musical

Could Amanda Seyfried portray Karen Smith again? The “Mean Girls” alum revealed to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall if she would be up to reprise her role in “Mean Girls” the Musical. “All four of us are dead set. It’s not really up to us anymore is it,” star told Access at the 2023 SAG Awards. It has been a great year for Amanda, she took home the Emmy and Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout” and she revealed how it feels to finally say goodbye to her character. Plus, she broke down her stunning Prada dress.

