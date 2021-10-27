Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Seyfried and Finn Wittrock chatted with Access Hollywood about their new drama, "A Mouthful of Air," which hits theaters Oct. 29. Amanda and Finn both shared why the movie is a must-watch since it surrounds important topics like motherhood and postpartum depression. Amanda, who is mom to two kids, also revealed how starring in the movie was "cathartic." Plus, the actress reacted to a throwback pic from the wrap party for "Mean Girls" and shared why she loves reconnecting with the cast.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 7 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution