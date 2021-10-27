Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Amanda Seyfried 'Loves Reconnecting' With 'Mean Girls' Cast: 'We Have That Lasting Connection'

CLIP10/27/21
Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Seyfried and Finn Wittrock chatted with Access Hollywood about their new drama, "A Mouthful of Air," which hits theaters Oct. 29. Amanda and Finn both shared why the movie is a must-watch since it surrounds important topics like motherhood and postpartum depression. Amanda, who is mom to two kids, also revealed how starring in the movie was "cathartic." Plus, the actress reacted to a throwback pic from the wrap party for "Mean Girls" and shared why she loves reconnecting with the cast.

Appearing:
Tags: Amanda Seyfried, Interviews, news
S2021 E07 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.