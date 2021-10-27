Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Confirm They Are Expecting First Baby
Amanda Seyfried and Finn Wittrock chatted with Access Hollywood about their new drama, "A Mouthful of Air," which hits theaters Oct. 29. Amanda and Finn both shared why the movie is a must-watch since it surrounds important topics like motherhood and postpartum depression. Amanda, who is mom to two kids, also revealed how starring in the movie was "cathartic." Plus, the actress reacted to a throwback pic from the wrap party for "Mean Girls" and shared why she loves reconnecting with the cast.