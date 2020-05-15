Also available on the nbc app

On the night of what would have been the 2020 Met Gala, Amanda Seyfried got dressed up in a Victorian gown at home – and cradled her chicken, Candice Bergen! But, as she told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, she doesn't need a special occasion to get glam at home! "We have a lot of dress up stuff. I have Victorian dresses, my daughter has the princess gowns, and we just play dress-up all the time," she explained. The "SCOOB!" actress also talked about introducing her daughter to the world of Scooby Doo. "SCOOB!" is available on demand May 15.

