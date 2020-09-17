Also available on the nbc app

Gone, but not forgotten. Amanda Kloots lovingly celebrated late husband Nick Cordero's 42nd birthday on Sept. 17, two months after the Broadway star died from COVID-19 complications in July 2020. "My angel in heaven is celebrating his birthday today. Happy 42nd Birthday baby," she wrote. "I bet you’re having quite the celebration up there, probably singing to everyone. Elvis and I will be singing here on earth to you." Nick's celebrity pals Zach Braff, Florence Pugh and Ashley Tisdale also shared heartfelt tributes in his honor for the bittersweet occasion.

Appearing: