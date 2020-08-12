Also available on the NBC app

Amanda Kloots is feeling positive about the next chapter as she continues to grieve the loss of husband Nick Cordero. The fitness coach took to Instagram to reveal she and 1-year-old son Elvis had moved into a new house that was purchased before the Broadway star's death from COVID-19 complications in July 2020. She got emotional in a series of videos as she reflected on the tragic circumstances and making a fresh start as a single mom. Amanda also celebrated the bittersweet moment by sharing a sweet throwback photo from the day she and Nick got the keys to their first home.

