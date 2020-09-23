Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots is finding sentimental ways to remember husband Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020 from COVID-19 complications. The fitness coach explained how she and 1-year-old son Elvis paid tribute to the late Broadway star by making pottery with his ashes. "No one wants to go pick up their husband's ashes," she said on her Instagram Story. "And when you have them in your house, it's hard, you know, to have them and… to make them feel beautiful, as beautiful as my husband was. So, I think this is such a beautiful way to do that."

