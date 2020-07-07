Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots is honoring the memory of her late husband Nick Cordero on Instagram after his tragic death from coronavirus complications. Amanda shared a series of home videos and images that showed Nick and their young son Elvis together, writing that she felt so lucky to have spent five years with her husband before his death. “I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you,” she wrote in part.

