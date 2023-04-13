Amanda Kloots is getting honest about how she is telling her 3-year-old son, Elvis, about his late father, Nick Cordero. "The Talk" co-host opened up to Access Hollywood this week about her new children's book, "Tell Me Your Dreams," and shared why she believes the book would be a good tool for parents who are met with the heartbreaking challenge of talking to children about death and grief. Nick died in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications, and the 41-year-old said it is bittersweet to have her first children's book come out just two weeks after the third anniversary of when she took her husband to the hospital in March 2020. "I always tell Elvis that his dad loved adventures, and his dad would have loved taking him on adventures or trips. When the trash truck flies in the sky [in the book] it's vanilla ice cream, he knows that Dada's favorite ice cream flavor is strawberry," she said. She also opened up about how Zach Braff's "undying support" helped her during some of the most difficult times in her life. "He saw me through the darkest time of my life, ugly tears, rage, and not feeling that I was ever gonna be able to make it through what I was going through," she said. "We are the best of friends." "Tell Me Your Dreams" by Amanda Kloots is out now.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight