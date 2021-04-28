Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots says she still cries almost every day nearly a year after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero. The Broadway star died of Covid-19 complications in June 2020, leaving behind Amanda and their son 1-year-old son, Elvis. Amanda, who now is a host for “The Talk” opened up to Us Weekly about her healing, saying, quote, “A lot of people have said to me, ‘it gets easier [and] time helps,’ and I don’t know if I found that yet. I still pretty much cry every day. It’s growing pains.”

Appearing: