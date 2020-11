Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cordero's wife says he is in “a vicious ICU dance circle” after over three months in the hospital. Amanda Kloots shared an update on her husband’s health to her Instagram stories, where she said there are a few complications that need to get sorted before the actor will be able to leave the ICU. Amanda has been sharing multiple daily updates on Nick’s progress since revealing his coronavirus diagnosis on April 1.

