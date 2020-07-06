Also available on the NBC app

Amanda Kloots is leaning on her supportive family through her grief. Amanda shared a video that her sister, Anna Kloots, made for her after her husband, Nick Cordero, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Sunday. The nearly 11-minute video, titled "The Silver Linings" is a montage of moments showing how the Kloots family have supported Amanda as Nick fought for his life for the past three months.

Appearing: