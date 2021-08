Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots is reflecting on the past year. In 2020, she tragically lost her husband Nick Cordero, who passed away after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. On New Year’s Eve, Amanda shared a snap with her late husband and their son Elvis writing in part, “Everyday is a gift. Hard days are a gift. Hard weeks are a gift. Hard years are a gift. Find the lessons from each day so you can learn and grow.”

Appearing: