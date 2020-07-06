Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cordero has passed away after a 95-day battle against coronavirus. The Broadway star, 41, died on July 5 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after suffering from complications from coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots confirmed on Instagram. “God has another angel in heaven now,” she wrote. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

