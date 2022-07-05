Main Content

Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband Nick Cordero On Second Anniversary Of His Death

CLIP07/05/22

Amanda Kloots is remembering her late love. "The Talk" co-host took to Instagram to mark the two-year anniversary of her husband Nick Cordero's untimely death. He passed away from Covid-19 complications at the age of 41. "Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him," Amanda wrote.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: amanda kloots, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.