Amanda Kloots is remembering her late love. "The Talk" co-host took to Instagram to mark the two-year anniversary of her husband Nick Cordero's untimely death. He passed away from Covid-19 complications at the age of 41. "Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him," Amanda wrote.

