Amanda Kloots is paying homage to her late husband on "Dancing with the Stars." "The Talk" host danced with her partner, Alan Bersten, to the same song she danced to with Nick Cordero at their wedding. Amanda told Access Hollywood that dancing to the song brought her a lot of joy. "Alan took a couple different little moves…he watched our wedding dance video and he stole a little, couple things from it to kind of pay homage to it," she said. "Dancing with the Stars" airs on ABC on Monday nights.

