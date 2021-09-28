Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Amanda Kloots Reflects On Using Her And Nick Cordero's Wedding Song For 'DWTS'

CLIP09/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Amanda Kloots is paying homage to her late husband on "Dancing with the Stars." "The Talk" host danced with her partner, Alan Bersten, to the same song she danced to with Nick Cordero at their wedding. Amanda told Access Hollywood that dancing to the song brought her a lot of joy. "Alan took a couple different little moves…he watched our wedding dance video and he stole a little, couple things from it to kind of pay homage to it," she said. "Dancing with the Stars" airs on ABC on Monday nights.

Appearing:
Tags: amanda kloots, dancing with the stars, DWTS, Nick Cordero, alan bersten
S2021 E06 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.